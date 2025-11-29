Leadership row: Breakfast meet with CM Siddaramaiah 'productive', says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he had a "productive" discussion over a breakfast meeting with CM Siddaramaiah in the midst of a leadership row in the state.

Siddaramaiah had invited his deputy for breakfast at the behest of the Congress high command to hold discussions on the raging leadership issue.

Shivakumar, in a social media post, said, "Met Hon’ble CM Shri @siddaramaiah avaru at Cauvery Residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka’s priorities and the road ahead."