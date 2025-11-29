Leadership row: Siddaramaiah, DKS share meal, put up united front denying differences

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) Seeking to end the raging leadership row involving them, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Saturday put up a united front, asserting there were no differences between them and that they would be united in the future as well.

Addressing a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting at Siddaramaiah's residence Kaveri, the two leaders said they will abide by the party high command's decision.

The breakfast meet was convened by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command to end the logjam over the issue bothering the 2.5 year old Congress government, with the opposition BJP warning of moving a no confidence motion should the power tussle between the CM and his deputy continue.

Addressing the press conference, Siddaramaiah said, "I had a breakfast meeting with Shivakumar because some unwanted confusion was created. It was created by the media." "We don't have differences. Even today there are no differences, there won't be any in future as well. I will ensure that from now on it does not exist," he said.

The Chief Minister said they are united and together they will fight the 2028 assembly election.

Siddaramaiah also stressed that none of the Ministers and the ruling party MLAs are against the government.

"We will face the assembly. We have worked out a strategy on how to face the BJP and the JD(S). They are saying no confidence motion will be moved. If they bring adjournment motion then we will tackle it," he said.

On his part, Shivakumar said people had supported the Congress party and brought it to power. Hence, the Congress has to live up to their expectations.

Dismissing differences with the CM, Shivakumar said, "we don't have factionalism." "We will go together, take everyone along and abide by the party high command." Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, said that he discussed the strategy for the 2028 assembly polls to tackle opposition parties and also the ways to deal with the no confidence motion if the BJP moves it in the upcoming winter session of Karnataka legislative in Belagavi.

He also made it clear that the party would fight the 2028 assembly polls under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"The party is in a very difficult stage in the country. We still have the confidence that Karnataka will play a major role (in its revival). And we will repeat in 2028 (the 2023 poll victory),” he added.

Earlier, in a social media post after the breakfast meet, Shivakumar said the two leaders had a productive discussion.

"Met Hon’ble CM Shri @siddaramaiah avaru at Cauvery Residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka’s priorities and the road ahead," he said.

All eyes were on the outcome of the meeting.

While Siddaramaiah has been asserting that he has got a mandate to remain as the chief minister for a full five-year term, Shivakumar has indicated that he was promised that he will be elevated after two-and-half years on a rotational basis.

The issue of change of leadership had been going on for the past two months but intensified after November 20 when the Congress government completed 2.5 years.

The Congress high command on Friday intervened and asked the two leaders to resolve the issue by talking to each other.

Accordingly, Siddaramaiah had invited his deputy to come home for a breakfast meeting.

Sources in the CMO said idli, vada, sambar, chutney and uppittu (Upma) were on the menu for the keenly watched meet over breakfast. PTI GMS GMS SA