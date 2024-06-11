Leading Kannada film actor Darshan taken into custody in murder case, being questioned

Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody on Tuesday in a murder case and being questioned, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said.

According to police sources, Darshan and 13 others, who have also been detained, are being questioned by police in connection with the alleged murder a man, identified as Renukaswamy, whose body was found here on June nine.

It is alleged that Renukaswamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, had made derogatory comments against actress Pavithra Gowda, who is reportedly a friend of Darshan, in social media posts, the sources said.

The actress has also been detained by police for questioning.

The 47-year-old Darshan who featured in several commercially successful films including 'Kariya', 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna', 'Kalasipalya', 'Gaja', 'Navagraha', 'Saarathi', 'Bulbul', 'Yajamana', 'Robert' and 'Kaatera', was picked up from a Mysuru hotel in connection with the murder in Kamakshipalya area here, the sources said.

After the alleged killing at a shed reportedly belonging to one of the aides of Darshan, Renukaswamy's body was dumped into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya, police sources said.

"Based on the recovery of the dead body of an unidentified man and the injuries on his body, a murder case was registered. On the basis of CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the deceased was identified as Renukaswamy," Dayananda said, adding, Darshan has been detained and is being questioned.

"Since the investigation is on I cannot share more details," he said.

When asked whether Darshan has been arrested: he said: "He has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Other procedures will follow after the due process." Police came to know about the murder after some local residents alerted them about the body, which was later sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered, police sources said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 12 suspects, police sources said, adding, based on their statement, Darshan and Pavithra were taken into custody.

"We are probing to find out if the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy", a police official said.

Renukaswamy's parents were inconsolable after learning about the murder.

"He was my only son. Last year he got married. I spoke to him on Saturday only. I want justice," his father Srinivasaiah told reporters at Kamakshipalya police station.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Darshan is being subjected to an inquiry by police.

"A person from Chitradurga was murdered in Bengaluru. In connection with that murder some people have been arrested, and during their inquiry Darshan's name has come, so he has been brought for inquiry," Parameshwara told reporters here.

"Until the investigation is over, nothing can be said. Whether he (Darshan) is involved or not. What is the reason for the murder. Why has his name come? All those things will be known only after the investigation. So at this point in time, nothing else can be said," he added.

Police have provided tight security at the house of Darshan, who made his debut as a lead actor in the movie 'Majestic' in 2002, and has a huge fan following, at RR Nagar here. PTI GMS RS RS