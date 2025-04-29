League of Arab States strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack, condoles loss of lives

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The League of Arab States has strongly condemned the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with its Secretary-General Ahmed Aboulgheit saying that the league expresses solidarity with the "friendly nation" of India as it mourns the loss of lives of innocent civilians.

The note of condolence and solidarity was shared by the mission of the League of Arab States (LAS) here in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The secretary-general, in his message dated April 28 to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of India.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in cold blood and injuring several others.

The horrific attack has drawn condemnation from countries and leaders across the world.

"Excellency, I have been deeply saddened at the news that many innocent civilians lost their lives and were injured as a result of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The League of Arab States (LAS) expresses its strong condemnation of this deadly attack," the secretary-general said.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, notably to the victims' families, and wish the injured a swift recovery. Allow me to express LAS solidarity with your friendly nation in its mourning," he said. PTI KND RHL