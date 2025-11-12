Leakage in petroleum pipeline from JNPT hits Belapur-Uran suburban services for 3.5 hrs

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The suburban local train movement on the Belapur-Uran route was affected for nearly three and a half hours on Wednesday following a leak in a petroleum pipeline running close to the tracks, officials said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that the train services between Kharkopar and Uran were halted after the power supply to the overhead wire was disconnected from 1.10 pm to 4.45 pm.

"The electricity supply to the overhead wires of the Belapur-Uran suburban route and a goods line next to it were switched off as a precautionary measure due to leakage of petroleum product from the pipeline," the spokesperson said.

The Belapur-Uran line provides suburban connectivity to the Uran area in Raigad district, while the goods line connects JNPT with Panvel. PTI KK NR