Learn at DU without full degree: Admissions begin for lifelong learning scheme

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Delhi University has opened admissions for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) 2025–26, offering individuals of any age an opportunity to study alongside regular students without enrolling in a full-fledged degree programme.

The registration is open from July 24 to July 29, 2025. Candidates can apply at https://ces.du.ac.in/index.php/site/login, while admissions commence on July 29. The session will begin on August 1, 2025.

Launched in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CES aims to promote lifelong learning by enabling both senior and non-senior citizens to enhance their academic and professional skills, said the Delhi University (DU) in an official statement.

The scheme allows learners to register for individual papers offered in semesters I, III and V for the academic session from July to December 2025.

"This scheme is ideal for those who could not access formal education earlier or wish to upskill using the latest knowledge and innovations," the university stated.

Admissions are subject to eligibility criteria and the availability of supernumerary seats in respective departments and colleges.

Interested candidates can access the list of available papers, eligibility norms and fees structure in the CES e-brochure on the university’s admission portal www.admission.uod.du.ac.in and on the website of the nodal coordinating body, the Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) www.illl.du.ac.in.

For any queries, applicants may write to ces@illl.du.ac.in.