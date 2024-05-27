Learn from Bihar, enforce total prohibition in TN, PMK leader urges CM

Chennai, May 27 (PTI) PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to emulate the Bihar model of prohibition and enforce total prohibition in the state.

The state government should learn from Bihar that alcohol prohibition will benefit the people and the state more than the liquor industry, he said.

"I insist that complete prohibition should be implemented immediately in Tamil Nadu as well. #SayNoToTasmac @CMOTamilnadu," Ramadoss said in a lengthy post on the social media platform X.

"Bihar's ban on alcohol resulted in the prevention of 21 lakh cases of intimate partner violence, averting lower overweight obesity in 18 lakh youth, reduction in violence against women, and lowering alcohol consumption among men. Such numerous benefits have been made possible with a single order banning alcohol," Ramadoss said quoting an article published in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia on May 24.

One of the most populous state, Bihar banned the manufacture, transport, sale and consumption of alcohol in 2016.

Apart from the statistics mentioned in this article, the implementation of alcohol prohibition in Bihar could be seen to bring peace, freedom from alcohol-related diseases and problems, Ramadoss added.

Beyond the statistics contained in the article, there were several facts that people should know, he said. "Considering the population of Bihar and the amount of alcohol sold there before 2016, at least 8 lakh deaths due to alcohol consumption have been avoided in the last 8 years," the PMK leader said.

Further, Bihar's overall growth rate increased significantly and these were unimaginable achievements. "Whenever there were demands for a ban on alcohol in Tamil Nadu, the ruling dispensation argued that prohibition would pave the way for the brewing of illicit arrack, and would lead to a decline in government revenue," he said and added that on the contrary, Bihar had shown no illicit arrack penetration or decrease in government revenues.

Domestic violence, crimes, road accidents, mental health issues, suicides, and order problems were on the rise in Tamil Nadu due to alcohol consumption, he claimed.

Encouraging the liquor business considering only the income aspect was wrong approach and Bihar's model of alcohol prohibition should be followed for its numerous benefits, Ramadoss argued. PTI JSP ROH