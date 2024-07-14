Learn from people's mandate, adopt constructive role in opposition: CM Sukhu to BJP

Shimla, Jul 14 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the elected state government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday asked the party to learn a lesson from the people's mandate and adopt a constructive role in the opposition.
Sukhu's statement comes after the Congress bagged two assembly seats and BJP one in the state bypolls, the results of which were announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters in Bilaspur, Sukhu said he was grateful to the people of Himachal Pradesh for reposing faith in the policies and programmes of the Congress government and increasing the party's seats in the assembly to 40 once again.
"People have rejected 'Operation Lotus' and the politics of horse-trading by sending six MLAs home, delivering a strong message against BJP's conspiracy", the chief minister said.
"The BJP should learn a lesson from the people's mandate and adopt a constructive role in the opposition," he said.
He also called on the BJP leaders to advocate for Himachal Pradesh's interests with the Union government.
He noted that development work was hindered by the model code of conduct in the state and assured that the Congress government would resume beneficial decisions now that it has ended.
The chief minister was speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone of a new tourism complex at Auhar in Bilaspur district to be constructed at a cost of Rs 33.75 crore.
Sukhu said the complex will house modern facilities including a hotel block, a food court and a recreational zone and the entire project is expected to be completed in two years.
He also directed the tourism department to ensure quality construction of the complex.
He said the hotel block would have a reception-cum-waiting area, a restaurant with seating capacity of 60 people, a conference room for 30 people, a 'Dham' hall for 400 people, a banquet hall with a capacity of 300, rest rooms, kitchen and toilets.
"The hotel would also offer 40 guest rooms and the food court would accommodate 214 people and feature eight stalls, a pickup area, common toilets for males and females, kid's play area and a green area" he added.
The recreational zone will boast of a swimming pool, gym, spa, pantry, an indoor games room, lobby area, massage rooms. Additionally, the complex will have a proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 50 KLD, including green grassing, royal palm trees, and a sprinkler system, he said.
Sukhu said that the new complex will epitomise luxury and cater to tourists with its state-of-the-art facilities. He directed the integration of the tourist complex with water sports activities at Gobind Sagar Lake, including speed boats and sailing boats to enhance the visitor's experience and attract more tourists to the area.
"The second phase of the complex will be constructed on the opposite side of the road, with both blocks interconnected. This phase will feature an amusement park for children, a food court and other essential amenities and the entire project will cost of Rs 150 crore," he said.
The chief minister further said the state government is committed to improve the infrastructure and providing world-class facilities for tourists so that they do not face any inconvenience during their stay.
He emphasised that tourism is a crucial sector for strengthening the state's economy and offers significant employment opportunities for the residents.
"The government is making all-out endeavours to make Himachal Pradesh the top tourism destination, leaving no stone unturned in its efforts" he added. PTI COR RPA