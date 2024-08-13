Learned people leave their places and go into solitude during chaos: MP CM on Bangladesh situation

Indore, Aug 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday cited the teachings of the famous book "Betaal Pachisi" to comment on the current turmoil in Bangladesh.

Drawing parallels from the stories of Ujjain's emperor Vikramaditya and a character named Betaal, Yadav said when chaos breaks out, learned people leave their places and go into solitude.

"The essence of a total of 25 stories of 'Betaal Pachisi' is Betaal is very intelligent, but when Vikramaditya's father loses his kingdom to invaders, Betaal leaves the kingdom and goes to live in solitude," Yadav said while addressing a programme in Indore.

"We are witnessing the current situation of Bangladesh or Afghanistan. When chaos breaks out, learned people leave their places and go into solitude. During that period, Betaal had also left his place and went into solitude," he said.

Quoting the teachings of "Betaal Pachisi", the chief minister said a state sees progress when (people of) excellent intellectual abilities are gathered in one place from different areas. PTI HWP MAS NSK