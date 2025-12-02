Learning Hindi is my right: MoS L Murugan

Varanasi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Union minister of state for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Tuesday said that owing to politics in Tamil Nadu, he was unable to learn Hindi, and whatever Hindi he learnt, it was after he came to Delhi.

He also said that learning Hindi is his right.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, L Murugan said, "(Union Education Minister) Dharmendra Pradhan ji brought the New Education Policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, owing to politics in our Tamil Nadu, I was unable to learn Hindi. Whatever Hindi I learnt, it was after coming to Delhi. My Hindi is broken one, and please forgive me, if there is any mistake." The Union minister also said that he would not speak about politics from this stage.

"But, why I am being denied the opportunity to learn Hindi? I will learn Hindi, it is my right. But, there are no opportunities there (apparently referring to Tamil Nadu)," Murugan said.

The three-language formula recommended by the NEP has been at the centre of controversy, with Tamil Nadu refusing to implement it, alleging imposition of Hindi by the Centre.

The Centre has, however, refuted Tamil Nadu's charge.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 began on Tuesday. This edition is anchored in "Let Us Learn Tamil: Tamil Karkalam," placing Tamil language learning and linguistic unity at the centre of the Sangamam, an official statement said.

Key programmes include Tamil Karkalam (Tamil teaching in Varanasi schools), Tamil Karpom (Tamil learning study tours for 300 students from the Kashi region), and the Sage Agastya Vehicle Expedition (tracing the civilisational route from Tenkasi to Kashi).

This year's Sangamam will conclude with a grand valedictory function at Rameswaram, symbolically completing the cultural arc from Kashi to Tamil Nadu, the statement added.