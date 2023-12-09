'Leave the World Behind' author Rumaan Alam to come out with two new books

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Rumaan Alam, the bestselling author of "Leave the World Behind", will soon come out with two new books, announced Bloomsbury on Saturday.

Out of the two books, "Entitlement", a novel about money, morality, class, consumption, race and privilege is scheduled for publication next year.

The details about the second book are awaited.

"'Entitlement' is a book about the role of money in contemporary life, a subject that has long fascinated me. It's an exhilarating moment when the story you spend years on is on the verge of becoming a book; I'm thrilled that 'Entitlement' will be in the hands of readers so soon, and delighted to once again work with the superb team at Bloomsbury," said the 46-year-old American writer in a statement.

Alam's "Leave the World Behind", a New York Times and The Times bestseller, was selected as a 2021 summer reading pick by the former US President Barack Obama. It is also adapted into a major motion picture for Netflix, starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

According to the publishers, "Entitlement" cements Alam's status as one of the most exciting, prescient voices of our times.

"His fiction cuts to the core of who we are in a way that is as terrifying as it is true, and his gift for combining pin-sharp social commentary with pitch-dark humour to this effect is truly unmatched. Entitlement is an engrossing, resonant tale of wealth and power, and we could not be more excited or proud to be publishing it," they said.

Alam's previous novels include "That Kind of Mother" and "Rich and Pretty". PTI MG MAH MAH