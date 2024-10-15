Leaves of police personnel cancelled ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Leaves of police personnel and officers in Maharashtra have been cancelled in the run-up to the assembly elections, scheduled on November 20, except for medical reasons and emergencies.

A notification to this effect has been issued by Chhering Dorje, Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) who also acts as the State Police Coordination Officer for assembly elections.

Polling will be held at all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

In view of the preparations for the elections and law and order, no leaves should be sanctioned unless for an emergency, the order mentioned.

Police officers and personnel, already on medical leave, are excluded from the notification, an official said on Tuesday.

Notably, the state government and police are drawing flak over the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai, raising questions over the security of politicians ahead of crucial elections. PTI DC NSK