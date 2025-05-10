Leaves of policemen won't be approved till normalcy returns: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru, May 10 (PTI) In view of the prevailing security situation in the country, policemen will not be given leaves, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

He said the Chief Minister will hold a special meeting this evening to review the preparedness to deal with any situation.

We will not approve any leaves or holidays of policemen at this juncture because we don't know when normalcy returns. The Centre will inform us when the normalcy returns. Till such time we have to be alert," Parameshwara told reporters here.

He said the state government has to work effectively everywhere especially in the coastal region.

"Learning from our past experience during war, security should be strong in the coastal regions. We have to be alert all along the coastal line, right from Uttar Kannada to Dakshina Kannada," the Minister explained.

According to Parameshwara, there are three layers of security in the coastal area, which are police, security arranged by ports and the Indian Navy.

He also said that Siddaramaiah will chair a meeting with officials of Home and Revenue Department to review the preparedness of the state government to deal with any situation.

The chief minister would review the availability of essential commodities and all other equipments to deal with any crisis that may emerge in the wake of "war like situation" in the country, he explained.

"All the necessary arrangements such as ensuring availability of food grains, essential commodities, water, hospitals and medicines have to be made. It is just a preparation," Parameshwara said.

During the meeting the Chief Minister will also discuss any latest advisory that might have come from the Centre the previous day, the Minister said.

He added that the centre has issued a set of advisories to all the state governments. Accordingly Karnataka government has taken measures.

"We have tightened the security in and around sensitive locations. We have also identified some locations where suspicious activities can happen. We have sensitised all the locations in the state," Parameshwara said. PTI GMS ADB