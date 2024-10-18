Leaving BJP, joining Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) due to Ajit Pawar, says Laxman Dhoble

Pune, Oct 18 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Laxman Dhoble on Friday said he plans to join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) in the next couple of days, adding his move is due to the saffron party's alliance with Ajit Pawar.

Advertisment

Dhoble, a former guardian minister of Solapur district, met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai during the day.

Dhoble said he had left the (undivided) NCP as he was "fed up with Ajit Pawar".

"After joining the BJP, I have met with the same fate (due to alliance with Ajit Pawar). Therefore, I have decided to go back to Sharad Pawar. I will consult my supporters and decide in the next two days on leaving the BJP," he said.

Advertisment

Asked if he was joining the Sharad Pawar faction to get a ticket from Mohol in Solapur district, Dhoble claimed he would work for the NCP (SP) even if he is not made a candidate.

Mohol seat is currently represented by Yashwant Mane, who is now with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. PTI SPK BNM