Lecture series on Marathwada liberation struggle inaugurated in Latur

Latur, Aug 11 (PTI) A lecture series was inaugurated in Latur on Friday as part of the Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations, an official said.

The lecture series 'Shauryagatha Marathwada Muktisangramachi' will focus on people who took part in the Marathwada liberation struggle.

Speaking at the inauguration, district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said 75 lectures will be held at Dnyaneshwar School, jointly organised by the district information office, education office and Babasaheb Paranjape Foundation. PTI COR ARU