Leesh river embankment damaged due to incessant rains in north Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) Incessant rains have damaged the embankment of the Leesh river, causing inundation in several low-lying areas of the Dooars region in north Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

Farmland in the area has also been inundated along with several houses in Bagrakot village due to downpours, they said.

The administration launched rescue operations for the marooned people and arranged food for them, the officials said.

People residing in the region alleged that the local administration was late in responding to the crisis but later assured that repairing work for the damaged embankment would be taken on war footing.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Mal Bulu Chik Baraik visited the affected area along with block development and sub-divisional officers and other administrative officials.

The water level of the river has increased, causing damage to the embankment, the officials added. PTI CORR DC BDC