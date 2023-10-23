Left-affiliated students' outfits demand action against RSS march on JNU campus

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Several students' outfits have raised their voice over a "Pathsanchalan" (march) organised by RSS volunteers on the JNU campus, seeking action against the organisers by the university administration.

Members of some Left-affiliated students' outfits claimed on Monday that it was the first time that such a parade was conducted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

The march by the RSS volunteers in their trademark uniform was taken out on the campus on Sunday night and it concluded at the university's administrative block, said members of the organisation's students' wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"The pathsanchalan was held by the RSS volunteers to mark Vijaya Dashami," said Vikas Patel, secretary of the JNU's ABVP unit.

No immediate reaction was available from the JNU administration over the march and whether any permission was sought for it by the organisers.

This was the first time in the history of the university that the RSS was allowed to organise a march on the campus, a representative of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) told PTI.

The swayamsevaks sung and chanted "communal songs and slogans" and held a gathering near the administrative block, where mobilisation has been prohibited by the Delhi High Court, AISA leaders alleged.

In a video shared with reporters by the JNU's Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit, people in the RSS uniform can be heard raising slogans such as "Jago to ek bar Hindu (rise up Hindus)" while they were seated near the administrative block.

The men can also be seen parading on the roads of the campus dressed in the traditional khaki attire of the RSS.

"It was for the first time that the RSS held a march on the JNU campus," AISA Delhi president Abhigyan claimed.

Protests within 100 metres of the administrative block were prohibited by the high court in 2017.

"For several years, the JNU administration has prohibited any form of mobilisation in this campus area. Student activists from various organisations have been fined and penalised for congregating in that area," the AISA said in a statement.

The students' outfit has demanded an explanation from the JNU administration over the march taken out by the RSS volunteers and suitable action against its organisers. PTI SJJ RC