'Left an indelible mark': Cong leaders condole passing away of legendary Bishan Bedi

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Congress leaders on Monday condoled the demise of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge describing him as one of the most celebrated cricketers whose contribution to the sport in India will be cherished forever.

Kharge said that Bedi, affectionately called "the Sardar of spin", left an indelible mark on Indian cricket and carved out his own space as a great exponent of the art of spin bowling.

"We are extremely saddened to hear the passing away of one of India's most celebrated cricketers, former India Test Captain, known affectionately as the ‘The Sardar of Spin’ to lovers of cricket, Bishan Singh Bedi.

"In the era dominated by pace bowling, he left an indelible mark and carved out his own space as a legendary left-arm spinner. A Padma Shri recipient and a forthright authority on the sport's administration, his contribution to Indian cricket shall always be cherished. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and numerous fans," the Congress chief said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Bedi one of India's all-time cricket legends and spoke his mind fearlessly.

"He was an oustanding spin bowler and a member of the famed quartet. On and off the field, he was a charming and colourful personality who spoke his mind fearlessly at all times. A conversation with him was always enthralling. He will remain enshrined in our hearts and minds," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the country has lost one of its shining stars today.

"The news of the demise of Sardar Bishan Singh Bedi, the unique artist of Indian style spin bowling, captain of the Indian cricket team and in later times, a staunch disciplinarian team manager has come. Cricket lovers of the last generation have seen his personality, national self-esteem and sportsmanship in the game with his head held high," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

Bishan Singh Bedi, former India captain and one of the greatest left-arm spinners, died on Monday at the age of 77 after battling prolonged illness.

Bedi is survived by his Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.