Left-backed MLA Anvar continues his attack on Kerala CM's political secretary

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 21 (PTI) Hours after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his political secretary, P Sasi, amid various allegations, Left-backed MLA P V Anvar on Saturday refused to relent, intensifying his criticism.

In a press meet held at Nilambur, Anvar alleged that the chief minister was misled by Sasi regarding various issues he had raised.

The MLA expressed suspicion that Sasi was taking bribes from gold smugglers, claiming that the political secretary was consistently misleading the chief minister.

Vijayan had earlier in the day said that Sasi is a CPI(M) state committee member and was carrying out exemplary work as his political secretary as per the party directive.

During the press meet held in the evening, Anvar said that he will continue his fight against the miscreant elements within the police force.

Vijayan had also expressed his displeasure at Anvar for raising the allegations in public, stating that the Left-backed MLA should have approached the party or the chief minister before going to the media.

"I completely accept his (the chief minister's) criticism that I was not acting according to CPI(M) party norms. I was forced to speak to the media because I had raised these issues multiple times within the party, but no action was taken," Anvar said.

He said that the allegations against ADGP M R Ajithkumar and certain other police officers regarding gold smuggling did not affect the morale of the force.

"The issues I raised were directed at certain elements within the police force. However, the chief minister was completely misled on these matters," Anvar claimed.

He also alleged that the report on gold smuggling cases solved by the police, which was read out by the chief minister at the press conference, was prepared by Ajithkumar.

"What action has been taken regarding the approximately 170 cases registered by the police?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, Anvar met with the media and criticised Ajithkumar, alleging that he had intervened to settle the controversial Solar scam case.

The MLA presented alleged documents showing that Ajithkumar purchased a flat in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, for around Rs 33 lakh and sold it for Rs 65 lakh within 10 days.

"The basic source of this transaction was the money he received as a bribe to sabotage the solar scam case," Anvar alleged.