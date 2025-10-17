Left-backed student groups protest against alleged assault on DU professor by DUSU office-bearer

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Two major Left-affiliated student organisations held protests at Delhi University’s North Campus on Friday demanding action against DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha, accused of physically assaulting a faculty member at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

Jha, a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was elected as the joint secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in the recent polls.

She said in a statement that she had visited the college to address complaints of "misbehaviour and physical assault" raised by students against the teacher, Sujit Kumar.

She further alleged that the teacher "threatened" her and used "abusive language" in the principal's room, and claimed he was under the influence of alcohol.

"His repeated threats, constant staring, and indecent remarks made it quite evident that the said professor had once again come to the college under the influence of alcohol. In that moment of distress and anger, I reacted impulsively, for which I sincerely express regret," Jha said.

A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced online. In the video a teacher is seen being surrounded and assaulted inside the principal's office in the presence of police.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) backed, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), in a statement condemned the alleged assault, calling it "a direct attack on the dignity and sanctity of educational spaces." The organisation alleged that such incidents reflect "a growing pattern of intimidation and aggression by ABVP members" and demanded an impartial and time-bound inquiry by the university and college administration.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) also held a protest outside the DUSU office, demanding Jha’s resignation and disciplinary action.

"Delhi University erupted in anger as students gheraoed the DUSU office demanding immediate action and resignation of DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha," AISA said in a statement.

AISA alleged that Jha, accompanied by DUSU President Aryan Mann and several ABVP members, entered the college and manhandled teachers, including Professor Sujit Kumar, who heads the disciplinary committee.

"This attack is not just on one professor but on the very idea of a university where teachers and students can think and dissent freely," said AISA DU President Saavy.

Delhi University has formed an inquiry committee to probe the matter.