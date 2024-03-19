Left backed students body submits 'manifesto' to Education Ministry highlighting their demands

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Left backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) Delhi State Committee on Tuesday submitted a "students' manifesto" to the Ministry of Education, an official statement said.

The manifesto outlines the key demands of the student community in the lead-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The demands which are part of the manifesto are long standing demands of the student community in Delhi and the political parties should seriously introspect what they have done to resonate with their concerns. The students make up a significant part of the voters of the country and their demands should be heard by the political parties," said Mayank, State Secretary of SFI Delhi state committee.

A delegation of SFI Delhi representatives met Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Education, and presented the document.

According to the statement, the students union presented the manifesto to major political parties including the Congress, CPIM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before submitting it to the ministry.

Among the various demands of the students' body are construction of a college in every Vidhan Sabha constituency of Delhi, scrapping of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) policy, increased scholarships for socially and economically backward sections, hostel facility for outstation students, and concessional metro pass and other facilities to make transportation convenient.

The manifesto was prepared after consultations with the students from various universities and educational institutions in the capital including Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, OP Jindal University and Ambedkar University Delhi, the statement said. PTI SJJ AS AS