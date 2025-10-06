Left condemns attack on CJI Gavai, calls it a work of 'communal, casteist' forces

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Left parties on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, and demanded immediate action against the advocate who tried to hurl a shoe at him.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, but was stopped by the security personnel.

The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called the incident "yet another example of the Manuvadi and communal venom injected into society by Hindutva communal forces." "The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the act of throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai. It demands that immediate action be taken against the concerned advocate, who is registered with the Supreme Court Bar Association and has been apprehended," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"It is highly shocking and deplorable that a shoe was thrown at CJI Gavai in an open courtroom, accompanied by slogans shouted in support of Sanatan Dharma," it said.

The Left party accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting "casteist, Manuvadi, and communal ideas", and said it has "emboldened such acts." "This incident is yet another example of the Manuvadi and communal venom injected into society by Hindutva communal forces," it said.

"It also reflects the Sangh Parivar's intolerance and unwillingness to accept any opinion that does not conform to their ideology," the CPI(M) said.

The party demanded that the Union government extend adequate protection to CJI Gavai.

"The government must deal firmly with persons and organisations that spread intolerance, while safeguarding freedom of expression and the right to dissent," it said.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said it was "outrageous" that CJI Gavai was challenged with a slogan championing Sanatan Dharma in a court.

"Recent casteist, Manuvadi, and communal statements by BJP leaders have fueled such acts, highlighting the Sangh Parivar's intolerance and the divisive ideology spread by Hindutva forces," he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja called it a direct assault on the judiciary.

"I strongly condemn the shocking incident of a shoe being hurled at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court. This is a direct assault on the dignity of the judiciary," Raja said in a post on X.

"This is not merely an attack on an individual judge, but a challenge before the entire judiciary to abide by the right-wing's code of conduct instead of the Constitution of India," he said.

"It is clear from the utterances of the assailant which ideology drives such hate. The communal and casteist poison spread by the right-wing has reached a stage where even the CJI, a Dalit judge, is openly targeted. This mindset must be exposed, isolated, and defeated for the sake of justice in society," he said.

On Monday, Advocate Rakesh Kishor, a resident of Mayur Vihar here, approached the dais, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges.

The security personnel present in the court caught Kishor and escorted him out. PTI AO VN VN