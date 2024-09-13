Left conducts protest march to Kolkata Police headquarters, demands CP's resignation

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Friday conducted a protest march to Kolkata police headquarters to press for the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal over alleged mishandling of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said that if stopped from moving near Lalbazar, they would organise a sit-in at the spot for 30 hours.

"From day one of the R G Kar incident, the Kolkata police commissioner has mishandled the probe for reasons best known to him and the state government. We want him to step down, or our protest will continue," he said.

Carrying posters and placards, the Left activists shouted slogans against the TMC government and demanded that Goyal be interrogated by the CBI, which is currently probing the RG Kar case.

The protestors were stopped near the police headquarters, as steel barricades were put up to stop the activists from marching ahead. PTI PNT SBN SBN