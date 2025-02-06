Left Democratic Front MPs protest in Parliament complex on deportation of Indians

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Left party MPs on Wednesday held a protest against the deportation of Indians who they said were treated "inhumanely".

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. The deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) MPs held a protest in the Parliament complex soon after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in both Houses on the incident and said the government is engaging with the US to ensure that deported Indians are not mistreated, underlining the focus should be on the strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry.

"The LDF MPs are shocked that the government of India has no guts to protest against the inhuman attitude shown by the Trump administration. The dignity of Indians should be protected," CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas told PTI outside Parliament.

"Indians who were deported were handcuffed and were not given respect or dignity. None of the questions were replied to by the minister. Even small countries had the guts to stand up to the Trump government but India, the largest democracy, is caving under pressure," he said.

CPI Rajya Sabha member P Sandosh Kumar accused the minister of speaking like a spokesperson of the US government.

"The minister was speaking like the spokesperson of the US administration. This government has a US phobia, Trump Phobia. They speak for the US, not for us. This raises very serious concerns," he said.

The LDF MPs organised a protest raising the slogan "Down Down Trump". PTI AO AO KSS KSS