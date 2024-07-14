Left Front called Tripura bandh fails to evoke much response

Agartala, Jul 14 (PTI) The 12-hour Tripura bandh called by the Left Front to protest the murder of a CPI(M) Zill Parishad candidate failed to evoke much response in the state on Sunday as shops were open and vehicles plied normally on the streets.

There was no report of any untoward incident in the state so far, a police officer said.

"Normal life across the state has not been disturbed due to the 12-hour bandh called by the Left parties on Sunday. There has been no picketing or gathering in support of the bandh. Movement of vehicles on streets and train service remained normal while shops and markets were also functioning normally", Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Ananta Das told PTI.

Additional forces have been deployed in key areas, he said.

The Left parties had called the bandh to protest the murder of CPI(M) Zilla Parishad candidate Badal Shill in South Tripura district.

BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee alleged that the CPI(M) was trying to "politicise" the death of a party leader ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. PTI PS RG