Left Front delegation meets Tripura CM, demands measures to curb crime in state

Agartala, Sep 20 (PTI) A delegation of Left Front in Tripura met Chief Minister Manik Saha and demanded measures to curb crime in the state.

Tripura Left Front Convenor Narayan Kar led a five-member delegation which met Saha on Thursday.

"Crimes like murder, lynching, kidnap, rape, molestation are on the rise in the state," Kar said after meeting Saha.

He said the Left Front delegation urged the government to take steps to curb crime and strengthen peace and amity in the state.

"We requested the chief minister to take strong measures to prevent any move to disturb peace and tranquillity. We also urged him to enhance security at vulnerable spots at the earliest", he said. PTI PS RG