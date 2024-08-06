Left Front expresses deep concern over developments in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The Left Front in West Bengal on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the developments in turmoil-hit Bangladesh.

It expressed regret at the death of several hundred people in violent protests in the neighbouring nation.

The Left Front, in a statement, expressed deep concern at the developments in Bangladesh, which has seen massive protests against the Sheikh Hasina government, leading to her resignation as prime minister and flight to India.

"The Left Front expects early restoration of peace in Bangladesh and the continuation of harmonious relations between it and India," it said.

Condemning the violence in Bangladesh, CPI(M) West Bengal general secretary Mohammad Salim called for stability and peace in the neighbouring country.

"We want a stable Bangladesh and peace in the neighbouring country," he said at a programme here on Monday, adding, "a secular, democratic republic of Bangladesh is needed." He also noted that, despite Sheikh Hasina's victories in three consecutive elections, discrepancies between public sentiment and election results could undermine the stability of a government. PTI AMR NN