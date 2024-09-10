Left Front not convinced RSS a significant organisation: CPI

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (PTI) The CPI, an ally of the ruling CPI(M) in the state, on Tuesday said that the Left Front was not convinced that the RSS was a significant organisation and Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer ought to have avoided making such a statement.

Shamseer, on Monday, came out in defence of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar over his controversial meeting with an RSS leader, saying that it was not a big deal and the right wing outfit was a "significant organisation" in the country.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Tuesday said that it was a statement that could have been avoided by the Speaker.

He told a TV channel that the Left Front was not convinced that the RSS, "which poses a serious challenge to the country's future, growth, political progress and secular values, is a significant organisation." He said the Left Front should be cautious and thoughtful in their public statements.

He said that the RSS was a strong and big organisation, but not a significant one.

Regarding Ajithkumar's meeting with an RSS leader last year, Viswam said that apparently the IPS officer met with many leaders of the organisation and questioned "why is Kerala's ADGP building such contacts?" "Why this friendship with the RSS? There needs to be an ideological clarity regarding this matter," the CPI state secretary said.

The meeting between Ajithkumar and a senior RSS leader last year has caused ripples in Kerala politics with ruling Left Democratic Front convenor T P Ramakrishnan demanding a detailed examination into its cause and intention.

Many have also distanced themselves from the ADGP. PTI HMP HMP SS