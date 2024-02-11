Left Front protests police detention of former Sandeshkhali CPI(M) MLA Nirapada Sardar

Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) The Left Front on Sunday protested the police detention of former Sandeshkhali MLA Nirapada Sardar of CPI(M) and threatened to launch an agitation across West Bengal demanding the arrest of some local Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly perpetrating atrocities on villagers.

Advertisment

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district gained attention after a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5. The officials were there to search the premises of Shajahan Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

"We strongly protest the detention of agricultural workers' leader Nirapada Sardar and demand the arrest of those accused of perpetrating atrocities on villagers," Left Front chairman Biman Bose said in a statement.

He highlighted the ongoing protests by a large section of women against alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress leaders. Bose demanded that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC be promulgated in Sandeshkhali and internet ban in the area be lifted.

Advertisment

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim alleged that the local administration and police were being misused in Sandeshkhali by the ruling TMC.

He claimed that instead of arresting the real culprits accused of perpetrating atrocities on the villagers, innocent people were being arrested.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Salim alleged that Sardar, who was the CPI(M)'s Sandeshkhali MLA from 2011 to 2016, was implicated on the basis of a trumped up complaint by a local leader of the ruling party.

Advertisment

CPI(M) and its youth and student activists held protests outside Bansdroni police station against the detention. The former MLA was picked up from his home near Tollygunje here and taken to Bansdroni police station from where he was shifted to Basirhat PS in the evening, officials said.

"We want unconditional release of Nirapada Sardar and others arrested in connection with the protests," Salim said.

Salim said the party's women leaders were stopped from going to Sandeshkhali on Sunday to prevent them from meeting the affected persons there, claiming that democratic rights of people were being throttled. PTI AMR MNB