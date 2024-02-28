Left Front to hold gathering at Sandeshkhali on Thursday: Salim

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim on Wednesday said that the Left Front will hold a gathering at restive Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

He said that the Left Front will hold the gathering with CPI(M)'s former Sandeshkhali MLA Nirapada Sardar, who was released on bail on Tuesday on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Alleging that Sardar had been arrested by the police on trumped-up charges, he demanded that action be taken against anyone found guilty of doing so.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing protests over alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Salim said that the party will also hold ten gatherings in different parts of West Bengal over ten days on various issues.

"We will hold the gatherings for ten days from March 1 across the state on issues of joblessness, corruption, land grabbing, poverty, health and education," he said.

Salim alleged that since the TMC came to power in 2011, land grabbing has been occurring in West Bengal.

He said that the CPI(M) had raised these issues in the state assembly when it had its elected representatives in the House.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front could not win any seat in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. PTI AMR RG