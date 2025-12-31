Left govt distances itself from BEVCO liquor naming contest amid Church criticism

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday sought to distance itself from a public naming contest announced by BEVCO for a new brandy to be produced at its revived distillery in Palakkad district, even as the move drew strong criticism from a Catholic Church-backed anti-liquor committee.

Excise Minister M B Rajesh said the government had no role in the decision. The advertisement inviting the public to suggest a name and logo for the liquor brand was issued by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BEVCO), which functions as a company, he said.

The state’s involvement, he said, was limited to reviving a distillery that had been shut for nearly two decades.

"The government’s role was only in bringing back a closed unit," Rajesh told PTI.

"The naming contest is BEVCO’s decision." Rajesh said the revival of the company at Chittoor in Palakkad was a promise made by the ruling LDF in its election manifesto and that, in its fulfilment, the unit would be opened in February 2026.

The new venture would generate several employment opportunities, he said.

The minister also claimed that the Opposition Congress-led UDF had earlier demanded the revival of the Chittoor unit while protesting against the government's move to permit the setting up of a liquor plant in Elappully.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) Temperance Commission condemned the contest, calling it a form of surrogate advertising and a violation of excise norms.

It urged the government to intervene and withdraw the move, warning that such initiatives encourage alcohol consumption and send a wrong message, particularly to children and young people.

The brandy is to be manufactured at BEVCO's Palakkad distillery as part of the state's effort to boost in-house liquor production and reduce dependence on supplies from outside Kerala. Officials have said the project is also aimed at increasing revenue.

However, the church group argues that revenue considerations should not override social responsibility.