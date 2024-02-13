Left govt in Kerala trying to destroy Civil Supplies Corp, alleges oppn

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday accused the Left government of trying to destroy the State Civil Supplies Corporation to facilitate the entry of monopoly companies into the state market and staged a walkout from the assembly for not discussing the matter in the House.

During the Zero hour, the Opposition raised the non-availability of subsidised essential commodities in the outlets of the Corporation and alleged that the government was putting the state-run institution for "mercy killing".

They charged that the total financial debt of the Corporation, popularly known as Supplyco, was to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore and sought to know whether such a poor situation had been seen in any earlier government.

Seeking a notice for an adjournment motion over the issue, Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil said Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil himself gave a written reply in the House admitting the non-availability of subsidised essential commodities in the Supplyco units.

Pointing out the poor financial allocations to the department in the recent budget, Shafi Parambil said that it was not the monopoly companies, but the Left government itself, which was trying to destroy the Corporation and that nearly 40 lakh people in the state depend on it.

He further charged that the government lacks collective responsibility and that's why Finance Minister K N Balagopal allocated meagre amounts to the Civil Supplies in his budget.

He also wanted the Supplyco to give money to the farmers for paddy procurement directly instead of through the Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) receipt.

To meet all these requirements, the government has to earmark enough money to Supplyco, the MLA added.

"Don't put Supplyco for mercy killing," Parambil said.

Speaking on the same lines, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, said the primary function of Supplyco is to make effective interventions in the market by distributing 13 essential commodities at a subsidised rate.

"The Supplyco has failed miserably in this. They have failed to make effective interventions in the public market," the LoP alleged.

He further charged that the government's actions were destroying Supplyco and paving the way for the monopoly companies to make inroads into the state market.

Criticising the finance minister, he said just Rs 205 crore was set aside in the recent budget for Supplyco which had a financial burden of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Rubbishing the charges, Minister Anil said there has been propaganda to destroy Supplyco, the lifeline of the state's public distribution system, for a long.

He also accused monopoly companies of unleashing such propaganda.

He claimed that no government in the country has ever put as much effort to support public sector institutions as that of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

"It is true that there is non-availability of some subsidised items in Supplyco outlets. But, other products are available there at a lower price," he said.

Though admitting that the Corporation has some financial issues, the minister said the government is committed to support Supplyco and resolve its issues. Steps have been taken to give away the due amount to contractors at the earliest, he said.

The minister also criticised the Centre for denying deserved financial assistance to the state.

Based on the minister's reply, Speaker A N Shamseer rejected leave for the motion promoting the UDF legislators to stage a walkout from the House. PTI LGK SDP KH