Left groups AISA, SFI to contest DUSU polls in alliance

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Left students' groups AISA and the SFI on Monday announced that they would jointly contest in the Delhi University Students' Union elections.

In a press conference, the CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the CPI(ML) Liberation-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) revealed plans to form a joint Left Unity panel to challenge the ruling Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the elections. The ABVP is the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Left groups said they would release a common manifesto focusing on students' issues, including fee hikes, hostel accommodations, and accessible education.

"Mirroring the INDIA bloc's efforts against the BJP's politics of hatred and capitalism, we aim to create a similar model at Delhi University to address educational and student concerns. AISA and the SFI have decided to collaborate for these elections, presenting a unified panel and agenda against the politics of money and muscle," said Neha, AISA's Delhi secretary.

The press conference was also addressed by Aishe Ghosh, the SFI's Delhi secretary.

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union will take place on September 27 and the results announced the following day.