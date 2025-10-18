Left groups allege police brutality during JNU protest; Delhi Police says students broke barricades

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A protest by Left-affiliated student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) demanding registration of an FIR against ABVP on allegations of violence turned tense on Saturday evening, with the organisations accusing Delhi Police of "brutal assault" while the police claimed the protesters broke barricades and injured personnel.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) said that JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and several students were "brutally beaten up" and detained by police at the JNU West Gate when they attempted to march to the Vasant Kunj police station.

"JNUSU president and other students were brutalised by Delhi Police while demanding FIR against ABVP's violence across School GBMs," AISA said in a statement.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) also alleged that the police "pulled female students by their hair and manhandled them, including by male personnel." It said SPS councillor Abhishek was "brutally beaten" and taken to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel denied the allegations, saying around 70-80 students, including women, gathered at the JNU West Gate around 6 pm and "broke police barricades, manhandled personnel, and obstructed traffic" on Nelson Mandela Marg.

"A total of 28 students, including JNUSU office bearers, were detained to prevent any untoward incident," Goel said, adding that six police personnel were injured.

Earlier, posters circulated by Left-affiliated groups had called for a "social march for social justice" to the Vasant Kunj police station, questioning why no FIR had been filed yet against ABVP members accused of attacking Left-affiliated students.