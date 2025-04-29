Left leader Dipankar criticises FIR against singer Neha Singh Rathore

Patna, Apr 29 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday deplored the sedition case against Bihar-born folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, calling it "against the spirit of democracy".

Addressing a press conference here, the Left leader also termed as "objectionable" the alleged attempts by the BJP-led government at the Centre to "derive political mileage" out of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"After the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Kashmir but chose to address a rally in Bihar, where elections are a few months away. Clearly, the government cares only for electoral gains and is not concerned about national security," he alleged.

"The government's lack of seriousness in these matters became evident when it deliberately kept us away from the all-party meeting held in Delhi last week. Before he assumed power at the Centre, Modi was known to corner the government of the day with questions about terror funding and cross-border infiltration. Incidents like Pulwama and seizure of drugs worth more than Rs 20,000 crore from his home state, Gujarat, have put Modi's own government in the dock," he added.

Bhattacharya said that when artistes like Rathore raise questions on the glaring favours of the government, they are harassed with cases.

An FIR was lodged against the singer in Uttar Pradesh.

"We also condemn the attacks on businessmen, students and common people from Kashmir, which have been reported in the aftermath of the dastardly attack. A strong response does not mean oppressing ordinary citizens," he said.

Bhattacharya also expressed delight over the victory of Left candidates Nitish Kumar and Munteha Ahmed, both from Bihar, in the JNU students' union elections.

He, however, evaded queries on seat-sharing and expectations of the CPI(ML) in Bihar, where it has two other Left parties besides RJD, Congress and Vikassheel Insan Party as alliance partners. PTI NAC SOM