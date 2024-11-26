Left leader Narsayya Adam bows out of electoral politics

Solapur, Nov 26 (PTI) Veteran CPI (M) leader from Maharashtra, Narasayya Adam, has announced retirement from electoral politics after losing the recently concluded assembly polls from Solapur.

The 80-year-old leader, however, said he would continue to work for labourers.

Adam, popularly known as "Adam master", lost the electoral contest from the Solapur City Central constituency by a huge margin of 48,850 votes against BJP candidate Devendra Kothe.

He blamed EVM issues for his defeat.

"I am 80 now. I have not announced retirement from politics but I have decided that I will not take part in electoral politics and will not contest any election," Adam told reporters, adding that he would groom a new leadership.

Adam had served as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly between 2004–2009, 1995–1999, and 1978-1980 from various constituencies in Solapur.

He is known for leading a movement to ensure affordable housing through cooperatives and government funding, for impoverished workers living in slums in Solapur.

Adam lamented that he was defamed during the assembly poll campaign, while a rift was created on communal lines.

"These factors led to my defeat in elections. Labourers, workers, and voters are telling me they had cast their vote to elect me. They wonder what happened to their votes. This shows there were some issues related to EVMs. We will approach courts," he said.

Adam had extended support to Congress leader Praniti Shinde who contested and won from Solapur in the 2024 general elections.

He was reportedly promised support for his candidacy from Solapur City Central constituency in the assembly polls by the Congress. However, a dispute led to a contest, relegating Adam to the fourth slot. PTI SPK NSK