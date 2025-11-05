Left leaders congratulate Mamdani on NY mayoral poll victory

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Left leaders on Wednesday congratulated Zohran Mamdani on his victory in the New York mayoral election, with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby saying it shows the acceptance for policies that prioritise people's welfare.

In a post on X, Baby said the progressive and democratic forces from the Global South stand with Mamdani.

"Hearty congratulations to Zohran Mamdani on winning the New York mayoral election. As someone with Indian roots, your win is a proud moment for us too. This victory in Trump's America shows the acceptance for policies that prioritise people's welfare," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said.

"When we, the progressive and democratic forces from the Global South, raise our voices against the imperialist military-industrial-media complex, we stand with you and the people you represent. May our people find common ground and stand together against forces that seek to suppress the people's voices," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP of the CPI(M) John Brittas said Mamdani's victory is a powerful rebuke to authoritarian regimes that falsely claim an electoral mandate to justify their actions.

"Congrats to the citizens of New York for standing firm against immense pressure, including from Trump himself. Zohran Mamdani's historic victory holds profound significance on multiple fronts," he said in a post on X.

"It serves as a powerful rebuke to authoritarian regimes that falsely claim an electoral mandate to justify their actions. It reaffirms that the people must remain at the heart of governance. This win is a testament to the power of grassroots mobilisation and the desire for policies that prioritise people's welfare," Brittas said.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya described Mamdani's victory in the keenly-contested election as the most emphatic defeat for United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Zohran Mamdani's victory as NYC Mayor is the most emphatic defeat for Trump and Netanyahu. It's a big victory for every fighter for democracy, rights of the working people, freedom of Palestine, security and dignity of immigrants, equal rights for Muslims anywhere in the world!" Bhattacharya said in a post on X.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) said the 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist's victory has delivered a powerful message of hope, justice and unity.

"Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani on his inspiring victory over the forces of hatred, division and dominance. His election as Mayor of New York stands as a powerful message of hope, justice and unity. In solidarity with his stand for peace, equality and the Palestinian people," the CPI said in a post on X.

Mamdani defeated independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the closely-watched battle for the New York City mayor's post.

Son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, he will be the first Muslim, first Indian-origin, first Africa-born and the youngest mayor of New York in more than a century when he assumes charge on January 1. PTI AO RC