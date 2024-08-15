Left leaders remember freedom fighters on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Left leaders on Thursday greeted people on 78th Independence Day, and remembered the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for the nation.

In a post on X, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said it is an occasion to recall the courage and sacrifice of our freedom fighters and reaffirm our pledge to live up to these values.

"Greetings on Independence Day! Gaining our freedom and liberty is not only the occasion to recollect the courage, valour and sacrifices of our freedom fighter," Yechury said in a post on X.

"...Not only to hail the vision of a modern inclusive India, but to reaffirm our pledge to live up to these values where every Indian irrespective of caste, creed, gender, colour and all other diversities are equal with justice delivered to all," he said.

National flag was also hoisted at the the CPI(M) office here.

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja also extended greetings on the 78th Independence Day.

"Our independence was the result of sacrifices made by generation after generation for the liberation of our motherland. The legacy of our freedom movement is of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity," Raja said.

"We must remain conscious of what freedom fighters dreamt for our nation and be always ready to protect and further their vision," he said. PTI AO AO VN VN