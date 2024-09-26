Left MLA Anvar lashes out against Kerala CM

Malappuram(Kerala), Sep 26 (PTI) Virtually ending his association with the ruling LDF, independent Left MLA P V Anvar on Thursday lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of misleading the public and demanding that he give up the charge of the Home department.

Anvar also challenged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation of the around 180 gold smuggling cases in the state under the supervision of a sitting judge, alleging that the police was not following proper procedure when seizing the precious metal from the 'carriers' who bring it from abroad illegally.

Lashing out at the CM, Anvar even called Vijayan a "cheat".

The MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency said that ruling CPI(M) in the state has gone back on the assurances given to him with regard to the various allegations and complaints he made against ADGP M R Ajithkumar and the CM's political secretary P Sasi.

He said he had acceded to the Left party's direction not to make public statements based on the assurances given by the CPI(M).

"However, I now understand that the inquiry and probe into the various allegations and complaints by me is not going on properly," Anvar said at a press conference held here.

His latest statements come days after Vijayan, on September 21, sharply criticised Anvar for continuously holding press conferences making allegations against Sasi and Ajithkumar.

Vijayan had also strongly backed Sasi, saying there was no wrongdoing on his part irrespective of who says otherwise.

The CM had also described the Nilambur legislator as someone not with a Leftist background but rather as having come from the Congress party.

Apparently hurt by Vijayan's remarks, Anvar said the CM has created an impression in the minds of the Kerala society that the Nilambur MLA was behind the smuggling activities.

"He made statements that were damaging to me," he said.

Anvar further said he had hoped the Left party would correct the statements by the CM, "but no such correction came from their side".

The Left MLA said that the ADGP was probably the one "who wrote the script read out by the CM".

Anvar also alleged that it was Sasi who was responsible for protecting the bad elements in the police force.

He had on Wednesday resumed his attack on the ruling LDF government, terming as a "joke" a probe reportedly ordered by it into ADGP Ajithkumar's meeting with an RSS leader last year.

Anvar had also sought the dismissal of the ADGP, a close confidante of Vijayan, from the service, alleging the IPS officer was a "notorious criminal" who was also responsible for disrupting the Thrissur Pooram festivities this year.

Following this, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had asked Anvar to stop making such public statements, saying it gave the opposition parties and the right wing media ammunition to malign the government and the party. PTI HMP HMP SA