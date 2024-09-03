Left MLA Anvar meets CM Vijayan over plaint against senior IPS officers

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) The grave allegations made by ruling LDF MLA P V Anvar against some senior IPS officers continued to dominate the state politics as the Left legislator held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while the opposition in Kerala sought a probe into it by central agencies.

After his nearly an hour-long meeting with the CM, Anvar, said that he has given his complaint in writing to Vijayan and with that his role in the matter was over.

"I met the CM, gave my complaint in writing to him and explained the whole issue in detail. He (CM) heard me out and I am confident that a thorough and honest investigation will be carried out. I will give a copy of this complaint to CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan also.

"With this my role as a party comrade in the ṁatter is over. Now my responsibility is to cooperate with the investigation," he said in a statement.

The MLA from Nilambur, who had made scathing allegations against ADGP (law and order) M R AjithKumar, further said that he was not demanding the resignation of the senior police officer or the CM's political secretary P Sasi.

"On what basis can I demand their removal? The party and the CM will decide what has to be done," he said.

He also said that he has pointed out the bad experiences people had with a section of police officers, the bad elements in the force and the corruption within it.

His statement also comes on the same day that the Kerala government constituted a high-level team under State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb to investigate the complaint by Anvar and another by ADGP Ajithkumar.

The probe ordered by the state government was termed a "farce" by the opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP in the state.

Both parties alleged that serious allegations have been made against the CM's office and that he was scared of the ADGP.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan demanded a probe by the CBI into the allegations against senior officers in the police force.

A similar demand was echoed by BJP state president K Surendran and party leader Sobha Surendran, who said Central agencies should be investigating the allegations.

Both the UDF and the Congress questioned how an effective probe can be carried out when the ADGP and the political secretary continue in their respective posts.

The BJP chief also demanded the resignation of the CM.

Refuting the opposition allegations, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said similar allegations have been made against the CM and his office in the past and the public rejected it each time.

The people rejected the allegations as they saw the good work being done by the CM, he said.

"These allegations will not affect the Left front in the state. Action will be taken against the wrongdoers. The government is not in the dock," the LDF convener added.

Putting the CPI (M)-led government in a fix, the Nilambur legislator on Sunday had accused Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajithkumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly.

Anvar on Sunday had alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in serious crimes.

He also levelled serious charges against Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das.