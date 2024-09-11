Left MLA Anvar steps up attack on ADGP Ajithkumar, CM's political secretary Sasi

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 11 (PTI) Left Front MLA P V Anvar on Wednesday stepped up his attack on ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar and the Kerala CM's political secretary P Sasi, accusing them of acting in a manner adversarial to the interests of the government.

The latest allegations by Anvar, the Left MLA from Nilambur Assembly constituency, will further increase the pressure on the ruling CPI(M) to take action against ADGP Ajithkumar and Sasi, the political secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Nilambur MLA claimed that the police probe in various cases, including the burning of Swami Sandeepananda Giri's ashram, were sabotaged by a "criminal group" in the force headed by Ajithkumar and that Sasi did not bring it to the CM or the government's attention despite being aware of it.

Anvar also claimed, at a press conference here, that Sasi did not inform the government, the party or the CM about intelligence reports regarding ADGP Ajithkumar's meeting with an RSS leader as well as alleged phone tapping of various political leaders ordered by him.

"The political secretary is not fulfilling his responsibilities. He is not performing the duties for which he has been appointed. It was part of his duty to inform the party and the government about the bad elements and activities in the police force to help weed out the same. But he did not," Anvar alleged.

He further alleged that the ADGP and the criminal group in the force headed by him had RSS links and were working to protect their interests.

The Nilambur MLA said that the CM was examining whether he has been betrayed by those whom he trusted and "once he is convinced about it, he will take steps accordingly." Recently, Anvar had put the Left government in a spot by accusing Sasi and ADGP Ajithkumar of breaching trust and failing to discharge their duties honestly.

He had alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in serious crimes.

His allegations were used by the opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP to demand action against the ADGP and Sasi. PTI HMP HMP SS