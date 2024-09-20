Left MLA escalates attack against CM's confidantes, Oppn says Vijayan scared of Anvar

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) Left legislator P V Anvar has continued to keep Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office on edge by intensifying his attack against ADGP M R Ajithkumar and the Chief Minister's political secretary, P Sasi.

Anvar, despite receiving assurances from both the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister regarding his demand for an investigation against Ajithkumar, alleged on Friday that an illegal parallel investigation is being conducted alongside the inquiry led by the state police chief into the accusations against the ADGP.

The Nilambur MLA said that the parallel investigation is aimed at discovering the sources from which he received the evidence against Ajithkumar and others.

An inquiry has been launched against Ajithkumar, conducted by a team of top officials headed by the state police chief, based on Anvar's allegations.

The Left MLA told reporters here that Ajithkumar is conducting this parallel investigation, violating all police rules.

A parallel investigation is something unprecedented in the history of Kerala police, he said.

"Ajithkumar is proving that neither the government, the Chief Minister, the Home Department, nor the police rules are applicable to him. This violation alone is enough to suspend him," the MLA said.

Anvar levelled fresh allegations against Ajithkumar a day after the Home Department, headed by Vijayan, ordered the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate Ajithkumar. The agency will probe the allegations made by Anvar, including accepting bribes and misappropriating wealth.

Targeting the Chief Minister's political secretary, Sasi, the Nilambur MLA alleged that he helped create the impression that Vijayan was responsible for delaying the Vigilance investigation into Ajithkumar.

Anvar claimed that the CPI(M) mouthpiece reported that the DGP's file regarding the Vigilance inquiry reached the CM's desk on Thursday night, and he immediately granted permission for the investigation.

"However, where was this file for the past seven days? The people of Kerala are asking why the investigation was delayed," Anvar said.

He added that the explanation now being provided is that the file should have reached the Chief Minister's office through the Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary.

"This is probably the reality. However, even though the issue was widely discussed, why didn't the Chief Minister's Political Secretary issue a press statement?" Anvar asked, alleging that Sasi helped create the impression that Vijayan was responsible for delaying the prob into Ajith.

He also claimed that the political secretary has a clear political agenda.

The unprecedented attack by a ruling party MLA on two close confidantes of the Chief Minister has prompted the opposition Congress to allege that Vijayan is afraid of Anvar.

"For the past 15 days, a CPI(M)-backed legislator has been speaking out against the Chief Minister, yet nothing has been done. The Chief Minister is afraid of him as well," Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, told reporters in Kochi.