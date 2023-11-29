Left MLA inaugurates PMGSY roads in Wayanad that were to be opened by Rahul Gandhi, CM justifies it

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 29 (PTI) An MLA of the ruling Left in Kerala has inaugurated roads constructed with PMGSY funds that were originally scheduled to be opened by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Nilambur Assembly segment falling under his Wayanad constituency.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the action of Nilambur MLA P V Anwar, saying that the state government had no information about Gandhi's programme.

However, the Congress strongly criticised Anwar and the government over the incident.

"Whether it is a project by the union government or the state, or a joint venture, the state government should have been informed about it," Vijayan said, defending the MLA's action.

Talking to the media during the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas programme, Vijayan expressed ignorance about Gandhi's plan to inaugurate the roads and questioned who made the decision that the Congress leader would open the roads built using the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana funds in Nilambur.

The chief minister said that the state government should have been informed about the project's inauguration and suggested that if the roads were constructed using MP funds, Gandhi could inaugurate them.

Slamming the MLA and the Left government over the issue, the Congress, citing a circular from the Ministry of Rural Development, argued that PMGSY roads should be inaugurated by the respective MPs.

Malappuram District Congress Committee president V S Joy rejected the CM's charges and said six new roads in Nilambur, constructed under PMGSY, were scheduled to be inaugurated by Gandhi and it was clearly communicated to the state government.

The government was informed via mail, he said.

"As per the circular of the Ministry of Rural Development, PMGSY roads should be inaugurated by the MP. We invited MLA Anwar also to the inaugural function. But, may be out of ego, he inaugurated it yesterday itself," he told PTI.

The leader also said there was no change in Gandhi's programme and he would go on to inaugurate the roads as scheduled. PTI LGK ANE