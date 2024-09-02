Left MLA Jaleel announces retirement from electoral politics

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (PTI) Former Minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel announced his decision to retire from electoral politics on Monday.

A CPI (M) fellow traveller, Jaleel represents Thavanur constituency in the state assembly.

Announcing his decision through a Facebook post, Jaleel however didn't specify any particular reason for the same.

However, he vowed to expose corrupt officials in the government.

"(I) will no longer contest elections. I don't want any power positions. I will remain as a fellow traveller of the CPI (M) till my last breath," Jaleel said in the post.

He further said he wouldn't forget the support and recognition given by the CPI (M) till his death.

Jaleel said he would expose the corrupt officials through a new portal and it's details would be provided in the final chapter of "Swargasthanaya Gandhiji", which would be released on October 2.

He also shared a photo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the relevant points of the speech which he made against corrupt and dishonest officials in police force on Monday.

Jaleel, who had been associated with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) earlier, became a left sympathiser in his political career later.

A multi-time MLA, Jaleel served as the Higher Education Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government but had to resign later following nepotism allegations. PTI LGK ROH