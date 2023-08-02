Left no stone unturned to provide relief to flood-affected people: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his government left no stone unturned to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people and lashed out at the opposition BJP for "merely doing politics" in times of crisis.

The ruling Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over the relief and rescue measures. The BJP alleged that the government failed to make necessary arrangements before the onset of monsoon and provide immediate relief to people and raised various questions over its actions.

Addressing a gathering in Parwanoo Tuesday evening, the chief minister said the questions of the opposition would be responded to in an effective manner during the assembly session.

Stating that the state government left no stone unturned to provide immediate relief to the disaster-affected people and rescue operations were conducted on a war footing to evacuate stranded tourists, Sukhu accused the opposition of merely doing politics at a time when everybody needs to stand united.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said about 75,000 tourists were safely evacuated and the quantum of immediate relief has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Rain-related incidents such as flash floods, cloud bursts and landslides and road accidents have so far claimed 194 lives in the state while 34 are missing since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency operation centre.

BJP leaders have alleged that the affected people have not even been given tents and the state government failed to make necessary arrangements in advance. Many roads are still closed due to landslides, hampering apple transportation.

The chief minister said that no special grant has been received from the Centre yet and urged it to provide generous financial assistance in view of the extensive damage suffered by the state.

"We need a road map with expert engineering inputs for construction of roads and tunnels keeping in view the topography of the younger Himalayan regions to avoid such disasters in future," Sukhu said.

Fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of the Kasauli assembly constituency, the chief minister said a Jal Shakti Vibhag Mandal (division) will be made functional in Dharampur from January 1, 2024.

He said Kasauli is an important tourist destination besides being a gateway to Himachal Pradesh and planned development of the constituency is the priority of the state government. There will be no paucity of funds for its development, he added. PTI BPL SMN SMN