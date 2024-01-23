Left outfits organise screening of 'Ram Ke Naam' docu in front of Kerala film institute

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 23 (PTI) The ruling CPI (M)'s youth and student wings organised a screening of the documentary titled "Ram Ke Naam" on Tuesday night in front of a state-run film institute in this district.

The event was organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), near the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in protest against the local BJP and right-wing activists, who prevented its screening on Monday, the consecration day of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A protest meeting held ahead of the screening was inaugurated by SFI state secretary P M Arsho. Several DYFI leaders and activists also took part in it, they said.

Helmed by award-winning director Anand Patwardhan, the 1992 documentary explores the campaign waged by the Vishva Hindu Parishad to build a Ram temple at the then disrupted site in Ayodhya, as well as the communal violence that it triggered.

The students' union of the institute tried to screen the documentary by 9.30 pm on Monday.

Over 40 students, including girls, were there to watch the screening. But BJP functionaries rushed to the spot and allegedly threatened them to stop it, the students alleged.

Police, who rushed to the spot in view of the tense atmosphere, requested the students to screen the documentary inside the campus and they agreed to it.

Expressing solidarity with the students, the SFI and DYFI leaders decided to stage a screening of the documentary on the space spot today.

"We will screen the documentary by 7 pm today in front of the institute... near its gate. The screening will be held at the same spot where the students tried to screen it on Monday," DYFI central committee member Jaick C Thomas told PTI earlier in the day.

He said some people from a panchayat nearby came and objected to the screening.

Earlier, the DYFI leader put out a Facebook post saying that "Ram Ke Naam" would be screened anywhere (in the state).

It will be screened in front of the K R Narayanan Institute also, he said, and challenged the Sangh activists to block it.

The DYFI state leadership said it would be screened in other colleges also in the state. PTI CORR/ LGK ROH