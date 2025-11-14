Left parties ahead in 9 assembly seats in Bihar

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) Left parties were leading in nine assembly seats in Bihar, according to the Election Commission.

CPI(ML) Liberation was ahead in seven seats, while the CPI(M) was leading in two.

CPI(ML) Liberation candidates were leading in Daraunda, Paliganj, Arrah, Dumraon, Karakat, Arwal and Ghosi seats.

CPI(M), on the other hand, was leading in Hayaghat and Bibhutipur seats.

Counting of the votes polled in the 243 assembly seats in the state was underway, with the NDA leading in over 190 seats and the INDIA bloc, of which the two Left parties are constituents, ahead in only 49. PTI ACD ACD