Left parties back govt over Operation Sindoor, call for deescalation

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Left parties on Wednesday extended support to the government over Operation Sindoor launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, while stressing the need for continued pressure on Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure as well as pursuing diplomatic avenues to prevent further escalation.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday, two weeks after the horrific massacre of 26 civilians.

Communist Party of India (CPI) in a statement said, "Given the grave provocation and loss of innocent lives, CPI believes that India had little choice but to respond firmly against the sources of such terrorism." The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces with the objective of destroying terrorist camps and infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan and according to the armed forces, these strikes were focused, measured and non-escalatory and carried out successfully at nine places.

"In the All-Party Meeting convened by the Union Government, all the political parties had extended support to the measures taken by the Union Government aimed against the terrorists and their handlers," the CPI(M) said.

"Along with these actions, pressure should be continued on Pakistan to hand over those responsible for the massacre of innocent people in Pahalgam and to ensure that no terrorist camps operate from its territory.

"The Indian government should ensure that the unity of the people and integrity of the country are protected," it said.

The CPI said the targeted nature of the strikes -- avoiding Pakistani military assets and focusing solely on terrorist infrastructure -- demonstrates a calibrated and non-escalatory approach, prioritising accountability without inviting full-scale conflict.

"We reiterate the importance of pursuing diplomatic avenues to prevent further escalation and preserve peace in our region and also to arrive at political solutions," they said.

The CPI also called upon the Pakistan government to dismantle all terror networks operating from its soil, saying that their country has also suffered from the scourge of terrorism.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, meanwhile, called for de-escalation and diplomacy to avoid another India-Pakistan war.

CPI(ML) Liberation said the Indian authorities have attributed the operation to credible intelligence inputs and have described it as a precise and restrained response carried out with a calibrated and non-escalatory approach.

"Pakistan, however, talks of civilian casualties including women and children. In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, there are already reports of cross-border firing and several civilian deaths in Jammu and Kashmir," the CPI(ML) Liberation said.

On the mock-drills being carried out across the country as per instructions of the Home Ministry, the CPI(ML) said the last time mock drills had happened on such a big scale was in 1971 when India and Pakistan had actually been involved in a major war, and said it must be ensured that such drills do not "vitiate India's internal climate and create a jingoistic clamour for war".

It said that action must be taken against the "troll army and influential political voices who are indulging in hate-mongering against women like Himanshi Narwal and Shaila Negi", and also raised concern over the social media being flooded by "fake news".

"We call upon the government of India to stop this policy of suppression and appeal to all justice-loving Indians to stay firm and united against all kinds of terror, hate and repression and continue to uphold peace, harmony and democracy.

"We also call upon the government of Pakistan to stop the terror camps in Pakistan, and appeal to the people of Pakistan to raise their voice against terror and war," they said, urging people on both sides of the border to say no to a war.