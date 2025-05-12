Left parties back Misri, question government's silence on foreign secretary's trolling

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Left parties on Monday slammed the online trolls targeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) questioning the silence of the BJP-led government over the issue.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) shared an image quoting a report on Misri and his daughter being trolled online.

"Why is the government silent? Shame on the trolls," the CPI(M) said.

In a post on X on Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP of the party John Brittas called Misri "one of the finest officers" in India.

"Not surprised the way hate and hatred heaped on one of the finest officers of this nation. Vikram Misri discharged the functions assigned by the govt. If parivar handles are unhappy about the ceasefire they should turn it on their leaders who misled with their hawkish postures!" Brittas said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) claimed that the foreign secretary is being targeted for saying "terrorists want to divide India on communal lines, and people of India defeated that with unity".

"It's clear who hates our unity and democracy," the CPI said in a post on X.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya questioned why Misri was being trolled for a decision taken by the government.

"Faced with relentless abusive trolling by the jingoistic RW, India's Foreign Secretary has had to protect his X handle. Why should the FS be trolled for a decision taken by the PM? Is it because he thanked the Indian people for foiling the communal design of the terrorists?" Bhattacharya asked in a post on X.

Misri, who faced trolling on social media in the wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions, has received support from political leaders, former bureaucrats and defence veterans.

Making the announcement on Saturday evening, Misri said the director generals of military operations of the two countries agreed on the understanding during a call on Saturday afternoon and the next talks are scheduled at 12 noon on May 12. PTI AO RC