Left parties condemn 'inhuman' treatment of Indians deported from US, protest in Parliament complex

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Left parties on Thursday condemned the alleged treatment of Indians deported from the US and slammed the Union government over it. Their MPs held a protest against the deportation of Indians who they said were treated "inhumanely".

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. Some of the deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the organisations affiliated with it condemned the incident. In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) said the treatment given to Indians who were deported is "unacceptable".

"The way the deportation of 104 Indians who had illegally entered the United States was conducted by the US authorities is deplorable and unacceptable. These people were handcuffed with restricted mobility for a long journey in a US military aircraft," the CPI(M) said.

"The Modi government has shown a craven attitude by not objecting to such treatment of its citizens. Since more batches of Indians are expected to be deported, the government should ensure that they are treated in a humane and dignified manner," they said.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), a national trade union federation affiliated to the CPI(M), condemned the "inhuman treatment" of those deported.

"Centre of Indian Trade Unions condemns the inhuman undignified treatment being meted out to the deported immigrant Indian workers by US Govt by handcuffing, chaining their legs etc," it said.

"CITU notes with contempt the shameful silence of Govt of India to such atrocious and heinous treatment of the US administration to immigrant Indian workers on the plea of so-called illegality and demands upon the Union Govt to act immediately to stop such inhuman process perpetrated by the US," it said.

"Even the Govts like that of Colombia and others have reacted strongly against such inhuman treatment to the immigrants from their respective countries and took initiative in respect of their deportations. But the Indian Govt is shamefully silent, exhibiting its servility and helplessness before the USA, which is condemnable as well as unpardonable," the trade union said.

CITU urged the Union government to ensure necessary arrangements for airlifting the deported Indians and said they should respond to the US administration's "humiliating actions in a befitting manner as a sovereign nation safeguarding the dignity of its citizens".

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the farmers' organisation affiliated to the CPI(M), also demanded that the Union government should take immediate diplomatic action to "strongly protest the inhuman treatment of Indian workers by the US administration".

"It should also ensure the safe and dignified return of all Indian workers facing deportation, including arranging for their airlifting," they said.

"Reports of Indian workers being handcuffed, chained and subjected to physical and mental torture are deeply shocking and contravene all international conventions and diplomatic relationships. It is appalling that the US, which often claims to uphold human rights standards, has resorted to such barbaric practices," they said.

MPs of the Left parties on Thursday held a protest against the deportation of Indians who they said were treated "inhumanely".

Left Democratic Front (LDF) MPs held a protest in the Parliament complex soon after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in both Houses on the incident and said the government is engaging with the US to ensure that deported Indians are not mistreated, underlining the focus should be on the strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry.

"The LDF MPs are shocked that the government of India has no guts to protest against the inhuman attitude shown by the Trump administration. The dignity of Indians should be protected," CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas told PTI outside Parliament.

"Indians who were deported were handcuffed and were not given respect or dignity. None of the questions were replied to by the minister. Even small countries had the guts to stand up to the Trump government but India, the largest democracy, is caving under pressure," he said.

CPI Rajya Sabha member P Sandosh Kumar accused the minister of speaking like a spokesperson of the US government.

"The minister was speaking like the spokesperson of the US administration. This government has a US phobia, Trump Phobia. They speak for the US, not for us. This raises very serious concerns," he said.

The LDF MPs organised a protest raising the slogan "Down Down Trump". PTI AO KSS KSS